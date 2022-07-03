Shaaban: Arabs Won’t Have Regional Weight Unless they Unite

Shaaban praised the strong Palestinian popular will in the defence of the al-Aqsa mosque, according to the Syria Times.

Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, Buthaina Shaaban and chairperson of the board of Trustees of al-Quds International Institution – Syria (QII) said that the Arabs cannot constitute a regional weight unless they are united.

“Only when we act as one people we can achieve a pioneering future and end all racist methods against us,” Shaaban was speaking in a press statement at the meeting of al-Quds International Institution at the Dama Rose Hotel on Saturday.

All Arab peoples belong to one nation and have a common destiny, and ranks must be joined together. Arabs should work as one heart and one conscience in order to serve this nation and its causes and live with pride and dignity, Shaaban added.

Shaaban praised the strong Palestinian popular will, which was able to thwart the plots of the Israeli enemy and its attempts to control the al-Aqsa Mosque.

For his part, the Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Atallah Hanna affirmed in an audio message from occupied Jerusalem that the conspiracy against the city of Jerusalem targets its holy sites, Muslims and Christians, noting that the racist Zionist occupation seeks to steal Jerusalem from its owners, and Judaize it.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.