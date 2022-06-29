Syria Recognizes Independence of Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics

Syria recognized Wednesday the independence and sovereignty of the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to SANA.

Syria recognized Wednesday the independence and sovereignty of the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Read Also: President Assad Receives Joint Delegation From Russia and Donetsk

“In application of the common will and desire to establish relations in all fields, the Syrian Arab Republic decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk Peoples Republic”, an official source in the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said.

The source added that “communications will be held with both countries to agree on frameworks for enhancing relations, including establishing diplomatic relations in accordance with the well-known rules.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.