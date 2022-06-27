Syria, Iran Develop Cooperation to Confront False Media Campaigns

Syrian officials discussed cooperation with their Iranian counterparts in the field of media, according to SANA.

Minister of Information, Dr. Boutros Hallaq, discussed Monday with the head of the Iranian Radio and Television Organization, Dr. Peyman Jebli, and the accompanying delegation means to enhance and develop media cooperation between both countries.

The Minister highlighted the importance of bilateral strategic relations and the need for joint coordination to confront false news and media campaigns which target societies by distorting facts and overturning concepts.

“The Syrian national media, with the support of friends, managed to confront the malicious campaigns against the country, and its stances, and clarify the facts in light of the use of the latest psychological impact theories”, Hallaq said.

For his part, Jebli affirmed his country’s continued support for Syria and condemnation of any aggression on its lands. He said that the resistance front today is a cohesive front as Syria is its heart, adding that Syria achieved victory thanks to the resistance of its people and army.

The Iranian media delegation is visiting Damascus to hold talks focusing on media cooperation between the General Organization for Radio and TV and the General Organization for Radio and Television of Iran.

Remark by the Syrian Observer: Syria recently signed a media cooperation agreement with North Korea.

