83% of Syrian Refugees in Jordan Live Outside Camps: Official

The Jordanian government estimates the number of Syrians on its soil at about 1.3 million refugees, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The number of Syrian refugees in Jordan has reached 1.3 million, of whom 83 percent live outside the camps, while the number of registered refugees with the High Commissioner is 670,000, said the director of the Zaatari camp on Saturday.

Colonel Ali al-Qudat pointed out in the Fifth EuroMed Peer Migration International Conference, which was held in the Dead Sea region, that the Syrian refugee crisis has lasted for more than 11 years.

The decline in the level of support for the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis became clear, as it covered only 69% of the needs specified in the plan in 2016, a share that decreased to 31 percent in 2021.

The 5th EuroMed Peer Migration Conference, which was held in the Dead Sea region, was attended by the national focal points of the Euromed Migration Program 5, senior officials working on migration-related issues of the participating countries, as well as representatives of international organizations focusing on migration in the Euro-Mediterranean region and immigration experts.

According to Jordanian media, the conference discussed strategic directions and provided high-level guidance on major migration issues in the Euro-Mediterranean region to enhance regional cooperation and dialogue.

The number of Syrian refugees registered in Jordan exceeds 656,000, in addition to 90,000 of other nationalities, according to the UNHCR. At the same time, the Jordanian government estimates the number of Syrians on its soil at about 1.3 million refugees.

83.3% of refugees in Jordan live outside the camps, while 16.7% live in the camps of Zaatari, Azraq, and the Jordanian-Emirati camp.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.