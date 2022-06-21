Mekdad Discusses with Abkhazian Counterpart Issues of Mutual Interest

An MOU could soon be signed between the two countries, according to The Syria Times.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, received on Tuesday a phone call from his Abkhazian counterpart Inal Ardzinba, in which they discussed several issues of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on developing bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Mekdad and Ardzinba stressed the congruence of the two countries’ views on common issues, especially their stances against the policies of Western countries represented in interfering in the internal affairs of countries, practicing policies that contradict the right of peoples of sovereignty and independence and imposing coercive measures on many countries of the world in contradiction to international law and the rights of peoples.

They also expressed their support for Russia in defending its security and borders and confronting Western schemes, unilateral coercive measures and misleading media campaigns.

The two ministers agreed on continuing communication and joint work to complete and sign a memorandum of understanding in political consultations between the Syrian and Abkhaz foreign ministries as soon as possible.

