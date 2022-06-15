Gasoline Queues Return to Damascus

It took 6 hours for a driver to fill his car on Tuesday, according to Athr Press.

The scene of petrol queues has returned to the capital, Damascus, especially after one major gas station on the East Mezzeh Highway was burned down, and a number of the capital’s stations were closed and fined.

Athr correspondents in Damascus noticed congestion at gas stations, especially in the Mezzeh neighbourhood. Lines were seen queuing at the al-Jalaa gas station.

According to one of the drivers, filling his vehicle with gas took about 6 hours. He told Athr, “I waited from 11 pm yesterday until 5 am today to be served. The line at the Al-Jalaa station was extremely long this time because many customers had to come to this station from the closed ones.”

In addition, car owners in Damascus confirm that the distribution of subsidized gasoline allocations takes up to 12 days, and sometimes exceeds 15 days, while the price of a litre of gasoline on the black market ranges between 4 to 6 thousand Syrian pounds currently.

Remark by the Syrian Observer: The market rate of the Syrian Pound has exceeded 4,000 liras for a USD, according to the Syrian Pound Today website.

