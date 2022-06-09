Commander of “Anti-terrorist Force” Killed in Suweida

Clashes between the military security and the "anti-terrorism force" led to the killing of Samer al-Hakim, according to al-Souria Net.

The eastern countryside of the Suweida Governorate has recently witnessed tension due to clashes between the “Military Security Agency” and the so-called anti-terror Force in the village of Amtan. The clash has killed the force’s commander, Samer al-Hakim.

The Suwayda A N S Network, which is close to the “Anti-Terrorism Force,” said that “military security, accompanied by Iranian militias, attacked the village of Khazma, where Samer al-Hakim was located.”

The network added that clashes erupted between the two sides before the withdrawal of the Anti-terrorist Force from the village as the besieging militias bombed civilian homes.

The network stated that “a group of Iranian militias and military security besieged al-Hakim in the village of Amtan, but he shot himself, refusing to surrender.”

The network quoted local sources as saying that Hakim withdrew with his group members towards the desert, trying to reach the American base of al-Tanf, but they fell into an ambush southeast of Amtan.

The network confirmed that clashes occurred between Hakim and his group and military security personnel who conducted a combing operation in the area.

Subsequently, Hakim’s body was found, in the center of Suweida, with a note that carried phrases of glee. Seven or eight members of his group were missing, with conflicting accounts about their fate.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.