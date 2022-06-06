Another Young Syrian Killed in Istanbul

Early on Monday, a 21-year-old Syrian man named Sherif Khaled al-Ahmad was killed in Istanbul's Bagcilar district, according to Syria TV.

“A group of six Turkish youths gathered next to the window of Ahmad’s house, where he lives with his younger brother (16 years old) and his friends in a youth hostel in the Demirkapi district of Bagcilar at around 4:30 am on Monday,” Mohammed, a friend of the young man, told Syria TV.

“The Turkish young men knocked on the window and started cursing the Syrian youths, after which the young Syrians came out to pursue them. But they did not find the Turkish youths. At around 6:00 am, three Turks returned, knocked on the window, and insulted the Syrians again,” he said.

The late Ahmad went out again to pursue them, but one of the three was carrying a gun and shot his left foot. When Ahmad fell to the ground, he was then shot in the head. According to the young man’s friend, “Sharif was breathing when the ambulance came, but he then passed away and the medical team could not revive him.”

Was Ahmad killed during a robbery plot?

“The police have opened an investigation into the incident. While the killer’s identity and the murder’s motive remain unknown, preliminary investigations suggest that the attackers came to the young man’s house to commit a robbery,” Mohammed said.

Syria TV has obtained a video showing Ahmad covered in blood on the street, but the website refrains from publishing the video due to its graphic nature.

Ahmad worked in sewing in Istanbul’s Bagcilar area. He hails from the town of Hafsarjah in the western Idleb countryside.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.