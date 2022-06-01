EU Extends Restrictive Measures Against Syrian Government

The measures which include assets freeze and travel bans are now targeting 289 persons and 70 entities, according to North Press.

The Council of the European Union extended its restrictive measures against Syrian government for an additional year, until June 01, 2023, in light of the latter’s continued repression of the civilians in the country.

The EU sanctions were first imposed on the Syrian government in 2011, in response to the violent repression of civilians who took to the streets to topple the Syrian regime.

They target companies and prominent business people benefitting from their ties with the government and the war economy.

The restrictive measures also include a ban on the import of oil, restrictions on certain investments, a freeze of the assets of the Central Bank of Syria held in the EU, and export restrictions on equipment and technology that might be used for internal repression, as well as on equipment and technology for the monitoring or interception of internet or telephone communications.

