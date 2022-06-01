New Report on Challenges of Displaced Persons in Northern Syria

Child labour is the biggest concern in displaced person camps, according to the report, according to Baladi News.

On Wednesday, Syria’s Response Coordinators organization released a detailed report on the general difficulties facing displaced people in camps in northwestern Syria.

The organization considered that the spread of fires within the camps for the displaced is the result of various factors, most notably the rise in temperatures, as fires were recorded in 87 camps since the beginning of this year, a number that’s expected to rise in the coming period

It added that the spread of the phenomenon of open sewage within the camps of the displaced is a matter that increases their suffering, as only 37 percent of the camps have a sanitary sewage system, while the completely unorganized camps do not contain this type of projects.

Read Also: SOC Calls on UN to Reconsider Decision to Reduce Water Supplies to Rukban Refugee Camp



43 percent of the camps for displaced persons lack access to clean and potable water, with more than 590 unserved camps. The suspension of infrastructure projects is expected to increase this percentage further.

The report pointed out that the increase in skin diseases within the camps is the result of various factors, most notably the spread of insects. In fact, 18 percent of the total camp’s residents are suffer from skin diseases.

The majority of the camps did not have educational centers or schools, with children having to travel long distances within different weather conditions to study in schools. More than 930 camps don’t have education centers.

79 percent of the camps are facing a food security crisis as a result of a weak humanitarian response within the sector. 92 percent of the camps are facing a bread crisis, high prices, and limited projects from organizations to provide subsidized or free bread to displaced people.

71 percent of the camp roads are unpaved, while informal camp roads are now the biggest challenge because they are made of dirt and not suitable for vehicle traffic. Poor roads are one of the main causes of accidents inside the camps.

83 percent of the camps suffer from the absence of mobile clinics and medical centers, making it more difficult for patients to move to nearby hospitals.

Child labour is the biggest concern in displaced person camps, according to the organization’s report, as the number of working children in the age group (14-17 years) exceeds 33 percent of the total number of children in the camps.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.