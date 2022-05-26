Member of Pro-government Militia Found Dead in Deir-ez-Zor

Ayman al-Khalil, a fighter in the National defence forces, was reportedly threatened by pro-Iranian militias, according to North Press.

Residents of a town in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, eastern Syria, found on Thursday the corpse of a militant of the National Defence Forces (NDF).

A military source in the NDF said that the residents of the town of al-Hatla found the body of Ayman al-Khalil, a leader in the NDF, handcuffed and shot dead by several bullets.

The NDF is a military formation that was founded by the Syrian government and fought along with it during the years of war.

The leader went missing about 20 days ago while on his way from the workplace to his home, the source added.

People close to Khalil said that he had been threatened by Iranian-backed militias several times due to disputes over revenues from the smuggling network in the town.

The Iranian-backed militias along with the government forces control large areas of Syria’s Badia and the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, after the military expulsion of ISIS in 2017.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.