Former Official: 90% Poverty Rate in Syria in 2020, Government Refuses to Recognize

An economist said that food security in Syria is highly threatened, according to Majesty News.

The former director of the Central Bureau of Statistics and Professor at the Faculty of Economics, Dr. Shafik Arbash, said food security in the country is currently threatened.

Arbash revealed that according to official statistics, the results of which have not been published, the poverty rate between the years 2020-2021 ranges between 90-95%, as 8.3% of families suffer from severe food insecurity, 47.2% suffer from moderate insecurity, and 39.4% have acceptable food security but are at risk of being exposed to any consequences related to high prices. These statistics were conducted in cooperation between the Central Bureau of Statistics and the World Food Programme.

Arbash explained that the failure to publish these statistics is due to the state’s unwillingness to recognize the poverty rate reached by people, which is formed as a result of the gap between the need and the available food. He stressed that poverty is now deep, as it was not at this level 10 years ago, and the situation could have been saved, but now people need greater efforts to be saved.

