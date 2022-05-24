Warnings for Syrians: Unprecedented Violations against Migrants in Europe

The warnings followed an unprecedented campaign by Greek border guards against migrants, according to SY-24.

The United Rescue Group has warned that this summer will be “very difficult” for migrants and asylum seekers, especially Syrians, who risk their lives to reach Europe.

The warnings followed an unprecedented campaign by Greek border guards and the violations committed against anyone trying to reach Greece to head for Europe.

The past few hours have witnessed successive events, the most notable of which was the fall of nine migrant boats, headed to Italy and Greece, in the trap of Greek border guards, following a surprise attack and tension in the Aegean Sea.

The humanitarian group warned that the summer of 2022 appeared to be difficult, as migrants increased their attempts to reach European countries.

Read Also: Four Syrians from Same Family Among Nine Drowned in Boat off Tripoli



It explained that the nine boats set off Monday morning from Turkey, including sailboats that were heading towards Italy.

It pointed out that five boats set off at once from Turkey towards Greek waters, and were stopped in the maritime area between Chios and Samos, with 600 migrants on board.

The group confirmed that some of the boats had been returned to Turkish waters, while the rest were still waiting for the Turkish Coast Guard to be returned to Turkey.

A few days ago, the humanitarian group reported that several Syrians from the Daraa governorate in southern Syria had been subjected to significant violence and horrific abuses inflicted by Greek border guards.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.