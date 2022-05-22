Syria and Oman Discuss Culture Cooperation

Syria sent a new ambassador to Oman, according to SANA.

Minister of Culture, Dr. Lubana Mushawah, discussed on Sunday with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi ways to enhance cooperation in cultural fields between Syria and the Sultanate of Oman.

The Oman News Agency reported that during the meeting, Mushawah and al-Busaidi discussed cultural relations between the two countries, means of holding mutual art exhibitions and the issue of restoring antiquities.

Minister Mshaweh also inaugurated the “Syria, the Cradle of Civilizations” exhibition in the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, Muscat.

Minister Mshaweh noted the depth of civilized and cultural relations between the two brotherly countries and the great joint efforts exerted by the two sides to renovate and document Syrian artifacts.

The two sides held joint talks in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Omani National Museum Jamal bin Hassan al-Moussawi, the Syrian Ambassador in Amman Idris Maya and the Director-General of Antiquities and Museums Nazir Awad.

The two sides reviewed the reality of the renovation work in Beit Ajqbash in Aleppo and the Maarat al-Numan Museum in Idleb, the executive plan for the next phase and its requirements, and the importance of Syria’s giving the manuscript of Ibn Majid to the Sultanate of Oman.

The Syrian side handed over the technical report for the preservation and preservation of the destroyed statues and hailed the role of the Omani National Museum in helping to retrieve an artifact in the museum’s custody.

It is noteworthy that 175 Syrian antiquities were restored and displayed in the National Museum of Oman.

New Ambassador

Idris Maya presented his credentials to Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Bin Hamad al-Busaidi as the new ambassador of Syria to the Sultanate of Oman.

Maya said in a statement to SANA that Busaidi affirmed the deeply-rooted relations between Syria and the Sultanate, voicing Oman’s keenness to bolster these relations at all fields to serve the two brotherly countries and peoples.

