Daraa: Two Killed, Including Regime Defector, in Assassination Attempts

Daraa recorded two assassination attempts in one day, according to al-Modon.

On Tuesday, Syria’s southern governorate of Daraa recorded two assassination attempts, one of which was triggered by an explosive device that killed two people. This is a continuation of the wave of assassinations and insecurity it has suffered since the Syrian regime took control of it in June 2018.

The local Daraa 24 network said that an assassination attempt, by detonating an explosive device, targeted the leader of a local group linked to military security, Mustafa al-Masalma, in the Manshiyeh neighbourhood of Daraa city. The bombing killed his companion on the spot and injured others, it said.

Read Also: Three Corrupt Officials Control Fuel Market in Daraa

The network noted that Masalma had been subjected to previous assassination attempts, most recently in February, when an explosive device targeted his car as it was passing between the Sajnah and al-Dahiya neighbourhoods in Daraa city.

Masalma is one of the leaders of the armed opposition before the security settlement with the Syrian regime. He later joined the ranks of the military security and then led one of its groups in the governorate. He worked to attract members of settlements from the opposition and merge them with the group.

Local sources told Al-Modon that unknown assailants targeted Mohammed al-Issa while he was in the northern city of Jassim, killing him instantly. He was a resident of al-Musaifra town, east of Daraa, and came from Quneitra governorate. According to the sources, Issa has been a defector from the Syrian regime for years.

Since the beginning of 2022, Daraa has recorded 205 assassination attempts carried out in various ways, killing 159 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.