SDF Announces Arrest Of Five ISIS Members In Syria’s Deir-ez-Zor

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Monday the arrest of five members of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, east Syria.

On its official website, the SDF explained that its forces arrested five members of ISIS and confiscated all weapons and documents they obtained.

The confiscations proved their involvement in a number of terrorist operations carried out against military forces and residents of the region, according to SDF.

The SDF publicized film footage of the five arrested ISIS members with their heads against a wall in addition to a cluster of medium weapons lined up on the ground.

On February 6th, the SDF arrested an ISIS sleeper cell in the town of Diban, 50 kilometres east of Deir-ez-Zor. They were planning to conduct a suicide attack in the region.

