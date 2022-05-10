NGOs Withdraw From Syria’s al-Hol Camp Following Unidentified Attack

Unidentified masked individuals attacked the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in the al-Hol camp, according to North Press.

All organizations in the fifth sector in the al-Hol Camp east of Hasakah, northeast Syria, withdrew on Monday after unidentified masked individuals attacked the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in the camp.

The unidentified attackers stormed the legal department of the NRC in the fifth sector, took cellphones and laptops from all the people who were in the department, and kidnapped an employee as well, an exclusive source told North Press.

The department is currently witnessing a security alert as a result of the increase of such abuses in the camp during the recent months.

It is noteworthy to say that both the fourth and fifth sectors are the core of these abuses where murders are carried out by unknown attackers.

Earlier, the UN Special Representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a conference in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on April 9, that the al-Hol Camp, “is a ticking time bomb. If it goes off, it will impact not only the region but also far beyond.”

The Camp, 40 kilometres east of Hasakah, is a house for 56,773 individuals numbering 15,431 families, 2,423 of which are families of the dead and detainees of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) foreign descendant and detainees from over 60 countries, according to the recently obtained statistics.

