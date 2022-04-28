Damascus Hospital Announces it is Free of COVID-19 Patients for First Time in Two Years

The director of al-Mouwasat University Hospital in Damascus, Issam al-Amin, announced that the hospital had recorded only three suspected cases of COVID-19, according to Sawt al-Asima.

On Wednesday, the director of al-Mouwasat University Hospital in Damascus, Issam al-Amin, announced that the hospital had recorded only three suspected cases of COVID-19. He noted that it is the first time in two years that a number this low has been recorded.

“The medical staff is awaiting the PCR results for three suspected cases of COVID-19 currently being treated in the hospital,” Amin told the local newspaper Al-Watan.

According to Amin, this figure offers a significant, positive indicator of the COVID-19 pandemic’s end. He predicted that the virus will remain at manageable levels, like other diseases, unless a new mutation emerges.

Read Also: Cuban Vaccine in Syria

“The hospital is still monitoring the epidemiological curve. We expect to restore resources allocated to the COVID-19 pandemic to other respiratory cases (and separate illnesses), in addition to restoring isolation wards to their basic sections after Eid al-Fitr — if infection rates remain minimal,” Amin said.

Recently, the hospital made available more than 50 beds, isolation rooms, and intensive care units for previously accepted patients.

Amin said the reason for the small number of COVID-19 infections is that “a large proportion of Syrian citizens have been infected with the Omicron variant. This much is evident from the fact that much of the world’s population (4.5 billion) has been infected. Amin noted that vaccination rates have improved relatively in Syria but, more importantly, most infections have yielded moderate symptoms, while conferring immunity on many citizens.”

As of Wednesday, 55,807 people had been infected with COVID-19, with 3,150 people dying, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.