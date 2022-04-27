Because They Demonstrated… SDF Fires Teachers in Raqqa

The Education Committee of the Civil Class Council has dismissed several teachers who staged peaceful demonstrations, according to Baladi News.

The Education Committee of the Civil Class Council has dismissed several teachers who staged peaceful demonstrations calling for higher wages and improved living conditions.

The committee dismissed more than nine teachers in neighbourhood schools in downtown Class, Nahr Media said.

Read Also: SDF and Regime Dispute over Educational Institutions Threatening Fate of Thousands of Students

The dismissals allegedly responded to the sit-ins and strikes that the teachers carried out last month, demanding higher wages and improved educational standards.

This week, the Autonomous Administration dismissed 12 teachers on charges of incitement in schools of Raqqa governorate.

Since March 8th, thousands of teachers have been engaged in a strike called the “Dignity Strike” in Deir-ez-Zor. This strike follows a series of vigils that were carried out in the region’s cities and towns — which joined the strike by teachers of Raqqa, Manbij and several educational institutions south of Hassakeh — to demand higher salaries for teachers.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.