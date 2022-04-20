Syrian Products Sold in Neighboring Countries at Cheaper Price

Economist Amer Shahda said that high prices in the local market do not make sense, according to SY-24.

Economist Amer Shahda said that high prices in the local market do not make sense and that there is a systematic war on the Syrian citizen.

Shahda revealed that Syrian goods are sold in Iraqi markets at a cheaper price than in Syrian markets.

He noted in a post on his Facebook account that goods exported to Iraq are subject to customs duties, about 15 percent on average, and 20 percent tax, plus freight charges, and a 20 percent profit rate, but they nonetheless are sold at cheaper prices.

This comparison provoked widespread anger among followers, who confirmed the fact that prices are cheap not only in Iraq but in many neighboring countries, such as the Arab Gulf and Egypt, especially that salaries and wages are not comparable with wages in Syria.

