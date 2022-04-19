Economist Estimates Minimum Wage Should be 900,000 Syrian Pounds

A pro-regime economic researcher estimated that the minimum wage should be 900,000 Syrian pounds, nearly 10 times higher than it is today, according to Shaam Network.

A pro-regime economic researcher estimated that the minimum wage should be 900,000 Syrian pounds, while the head of the regime sets the minimum wage at 92,970 Syrian pounds, according to the latest decree in this regard. A researcher attacked the government team in charge of managing the economic issue and asked it for missing figures and earnings.

According to researcher Basel Zina, the average salary and wages should be a minimum of 900,000 Syrian pounds to stimulate effective demand and increase production. This is possible by borrowing from friends and not by financing in deficit or inflation as was the case previously because it will make the matter worse, he said.

Zina claimed in an interview with the pro-regime Tishreen newspaper that the inflation in the prices of most goods in the market is due to the rise in energy prices globally and domestically, the latter is known to be caused by Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. With the absence of economic policies and strategic plans, it is not possible to predict the state of the market.

“The situation in Syria is worse because a large part of the energy carriers has gone out of service, more than 85% due to the war on Syria,” he said.

‘The price hike, on the one hand, is greater than supply, and on the other hand, the monetary bloc is not equal to the commodity bloc”. He stressed that solutions and low prices are by addressing the causes, both direct and indirect.

