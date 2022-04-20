PM Arnous Visits Deir-ez-Zor to Inspect Several Projects

A governmental delegation headed by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous started a visit to the Deir-ez-Zor province, according to SANA.

Engineer Hussein Arnous inaugurated the temporary bridge linking the two banks of the Euphrates River, which was completed by national cadres.

The bridge extends for a distance of 220 meters and a width of 10 meters. It is designed for a load of approximately 100 tons, and loads of 70 tons were conducted experimentally.

The government delegation includes the ministers of local administration, environment, agriculture, agrarian reform, oil, mineral wealth, water resources, and education.

