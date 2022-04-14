Jaafari: Syria and DPRK Advanced Example of Cooperation

Bilateral ties between Syria and the DPRK (North Korea) are an example for the world, according to SANA.

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bashar al-Jaafari, described as strong and friendly the relations binding Syria and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea, editor’s note) which are considered an advanced model for solid bilateral relations.

Extending his congratulations to the Embassy of DPRK in Syria on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the birth of the late President of DPRK Kim Il-sung, Jaafari underlined that Syria seeks to strengthen the distinguished relations between the two countries which date back to the era of late great leaders, Hafez al-Assad, Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, adding that they are witnessing today development under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad and President Kim Jong-un.

Read Also: Mekdad Mourns DPRK Ambassador

“We, in Syria, consider bilateral relations as a partnership that cannot be tested, as there is a similarity in the political and geopolitical analysis of most events in the world, the latest of which is their voting in the same way on the Western draft resolution about Russia”, Jaafari said.

Jaafari praised the continuous efforts of the DPRK state in building its own capabilities for self-defense and the civilizational, political, scientific, cultural, and economic achievements, stressing Syria’s strong stance in support of the principle of the unity of the Korean Peninsula and the Korean people.

In turn, Chargé d’Affairs of the DPRK Embassy in Syria hailed the wise policy of the Syrian leadership, stressing his country’s support for Syria in its just struggle to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and at the same time expressing his country’s satisfaction over the success achieved by the Syrian state in eliminating terrorism and restoring its territorial integrity.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.