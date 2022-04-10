Meslet Denies Turkey’s Intention to Dialogue with Syrian Regime

The head of the opposition Syrian National Coalition denied reports that Turkey intended to dialogue with the Syrian regime, according to SY-24.

“During our meetings with Turkish officials, we did not hear any intention of Ankara to go towards normalization or to open opportunities of dialogue with the regime,” Meslet said in a press conference at the coalition headquarters in Istanbul.

“No friendly country can cooperate with a regime that has killed and displaced Syrians; Turkey is a friendly country,” he said.

Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper recently reported discussions in Ankara to improve relations with the Syrian regime.

Comment from the Observer

Bashar al-Assad’s government has also denied that there is a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, and stressed that Syria’s position on the “terrorist” Erdogan has not changed.

