10 Ambulance Vehicles for the Syrian Arab Red Crescent from WHO

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent received10 ambulance vehicles provided by the World Health Organization, according to the Syria Times.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) has received today, Thursday, the 7th of April 2022 10 ambulance vehicles provided by the World Health Organization in order to support SARC efforts and enhance the humanitarian and medical services SARC is providing.

The vehicles have been provided on the occasion of World Health Day and within the framework of the joint efforts between the two organizations to support the emergency services provided to citizens in order to respond to any urgent humanitarian needs.

The Head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, Eng Khaled Haboubati, who attended the handover with the representative of the World Health Organization, Dr. Akjmal Magtimova, pointed out the long history of cooperation between the Red Crescent and the World Health Organization, which is concerned with saving lives and maintaining health conditions to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups in light of the current global health crisis.

Last May, the World Health Organization provided the Ministry of Health with 40 ambulance vehicles in order to support the ambulance system, which lost a large part of its fleet as a result of terrorist attacks.

World Health Day is celebrated annually on the 7th of April, as this year’s celebration, according to the World Health Organization, focuses on the urgent actions needed to preserve the health of people and the planet and promote a movement to create health-focused societies.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.