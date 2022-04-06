55 Percent of People in Syria Food Insecure, WFP

The WFP dispatched food assistance for millions in Syria, according to North Press.

The World Food Program(WFP) dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.5 million people across all activities in Syria in January, and for an estimated 5.5 million people across all activities in Syria in February, WFP said yesterday.

The organization said 12.4 million people, equivalent to 55 percent of the total Syrian population, are food insecure, 1.3 million are severely food insecure and 6.8 million people are IDPs.

In February, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by two percent compared to January 2022, marking a new record high for the sixth consecutive month since WFP started price monitoring in 2013, according to the latest WFP data.

In northeastern Syria, most of the 45,000 originally displaced following the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) attack on Guweiran prison in Hassakeh city in January returned to their homes.

WFP provided, as part of the emergency response, food assistance to newly displaced families in Syria during the initial days of displacement, reaching some 12,800 people.

Moreover, WFP provided general food baskets to IDP returnees in Guweiran reaching 37,400 people in February.

In February, WFP dispatched General Food Assistance (GFA) sufficient for some 5.3 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates.

Due to insecurity and delays in receiving necessary approvals from Hassakeh Governor’s office, WFP was not able to complete the February dispatch plan for north-eastern Syria. Thus, the February cycle was extended into March to reach all beneficiaries.

