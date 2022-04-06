Two Injured in Explosion on Southern Highway in Damascus

The two injured were rushed to the al-Mujtahid Hospital, according to SANA.

Two persons were injured as an explosive device planted by terrorists in a private car went off while it was traveling on the southern highway in Damascus.

