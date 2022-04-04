Education Ministry, UNICEF Discuss Violence in Schools

A UNICEF Envoy visited a number of schools in Syria, according to SANA.

Analyzing the phenomenon of violence in schools according to scientific research in addition to exchanging experiences were the main points of the discussion during a meeting that brought together Sunday Education minister Darem Tabbaa, and Ghada Kejah Ji, the Deputy Director of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund for projects, along with the specialist in solving the phenomenon of violence against children, Patrisha Rodi.

Tabbaa said that the meeting was to follow up on a previous workshop between the ministry and UNICEF, underlining the importance of activating the workshop’s recommendations and making the best of the organization’s experience in this regard to set an implementation program for curbing this phenomenon.

In turn, Rodi presented a brief about the situation in a number of schools she visited and the potential steps that can be applied to determine the causes and fight this violence.

The two sides agreed to visit a number of schools and meet with the teaching cadres along with the students and their families to observe this phenomenon in all provinces.

