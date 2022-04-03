Syrian Opposition Coalition Dismisses Members Amid Reform Project

The opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) dismissed 14 of its members as part of its reform plan, according to Syria TV.

On Sunday, the opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) dismissed 14 of its members, explaining that the decision was based on the coalition’s reform project and the requirements of the public interest.

According to the statement, the dismissed members are:

Hatem al-Zahir

Abdullah al-Faraj

Jamal al-Ward

Amal Sheikho

Kifah Murad

Jalal Khanji

Abdul Majid al-Sharif

Ola Abbas

Mohammad Safwan Jandali

Hussein al-Abdullah

Hassan al-Hashemi

Ziad al-Ali

Walid Ibrahim

Mohamed Ayman al-Jamal

The statement added that the SNC had replaced representatives for the following governorate councils: Idleb, Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor, and Raqqa.

Last January, the Syrian opposition coalition formed an eight-member committee to study and reform the coalition’s statutes and propose new plans. The new proposals include reforming the SNC, as well as emerging from the institution’s weakening and poor results, which it has been experiencing for years.

The coalition comprises 17 groups and parties. The new draft proposal contemplates abolishing the Revolutionary Movement blocs and local councils, and transforming members of these blocs into “evaluation.” The tabled reforms also propose forming representative councils for the governorates that bring together all matters within the jurisdiction of media, revolutionaries, and community groups that comprise at least 200 members. The proposed committee will include SNC members for each governorate concerned.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.