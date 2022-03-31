Ambassador Haddad: Syria Russia Agreements not Affected by Western Sanctions

Syria and Russia are working together to resist the effect of sanctions, according to al-Watan.

Syrian Ambassador to Russia, Riad Haddad, confirmed that economic relations between Syria and the Russian Federation are developing and increasing in pace. He added that the many agreements and contracts signed by both sides aimed at securing the basic materials necessary for the life of the Syrians and have not been affected by the unjust economic measures imposed by the West against Russia.

When asked if Syria and Russia were discussing the transition to deal with national currencies to make payments between the two countries, Haddad said: “Syria was the first to call on the world to abandon the dominance of the dollar because it is the main tool in U.S. hegemony over the global economic system; since 2011, Syria has added the Russian ruble and Chinese yuan to its foreign exchange portfolio.”

“Therefore, Syria in principle is cooperating with Russia in the interests of both sides, including the financial aspect, and this issue naturally needs technical research between specialists on both sides.”

“Of course, these contracts were not affected by the unfair economic measures imposed by the West against Russia, because they mainly occurred under similar measures taken by the West towards the Syrian people with the aim of strangling them economically. Therefore, Syria will not be affected by these Western sanctions against the friendly Russian Federation, on the contrary, our economic relations are developing and increasing in frequency, and we hope for more cooperation with Russian friends in the economic sphere in the future,” he added.

