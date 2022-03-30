Syrian-Belarusian Talks to Boost Bilateral Relations

Syria and Belarus discussed on Wednesday means of boosting bilateral relations and efforts exerted to enhance them in all fields, according to SANA.

This came during a meeting held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk between Speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarusian National Assembly, Vladimir Andrenchenko and Syrian Ambassador in Minsk Muhammad al-Omrani.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening the joint parliamentary act, exchanging parliamentary visits and meetings between the two countries, and continuing coordination between Syrian and Belarusian parliamentary delegations to unify stances and exchange support in the face of hostile Western campaigns targeting the two countries.

Andrenchenko hailed the development that the relations between the two friendly countries have witnessed in light of the difficult circumstances the world is going through.

He expressed Belarus appreciation over Syria’s supportive stances in the face of the economic sanctions which target it as similar to the coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people.

He stressed the desire of the Belarusian leadership to develop relations with Syria in all fields

For his part, Ambassador al-Omrani pointed out Syria’s desire to develop its relations with Belarus in various fields, including parliamentary ones.

The Syrian Ambassador expressed appreciation over Belarus stance in supporting Syria during the past years in the face of the terrorist war, stressing Syria stand by Belarus in the face of external attempts to interfere in its internal affairs and rejection of sanctions and unjust measures imposed on it.

