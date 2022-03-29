Syria has Right to Access Climate, Environmental Funds, Makhlouf Says

Syria participated in the World Energy Forum in Dubai, where it discussed renewable energies and climate change, according to SANA.

During his participation in the ministerial meetings held within the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2022 (MENACW22) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, reviewed the measures and executive steps taken by the state in Syria to adapt to the effects of climate change, particularly, drought and water scarcity.

Makhlouf’s remarks came during a ministerial discussion session held on Tuesday on enhancing adaptation to the effects of climate change.

Minister Makhlouf stressed that Syria is continuing its measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and keep pace with the joint global efforts to confront it despite the difficulties resulting from the unilateral coercive measures imposed on it by some Western countries.

Makhlouf referred to the dams and irrigation channels that have been built and expanded in Syria with the aim of saving water and achieving self-sufficiency in wheat as well as the measures taken to integrate the environmental dimension into development plans despite the negative effects of the terrorist war on Syria.

Makhlouf also participated in a ministerial round-table dialogue session on the future aspirations of the regional countries in order to achieve the “Glasgow Charter” and urgent issues that need urgent interventions according to the priorities of countries in the Middle East and North Africa

Meanwhile, the World Energy Forum in UAE, which kicked off yesterday in Dubai with the participation of Syria, focused on measures taken by governments, plans, and strategies necessary to confront and adapt to the effects of climate change.

During his participation in the Climate Week meetings, Minister Makhlouf held a meeting with the Regional Director and Representative of the United Nations Environment Programme for West Asia (UNEP) Sami Dimassi.

Talks during the meeting dealt with areas of cooperation and means of enhancing it to confront climate change and adapt to its effects and an integrated environmental assessment to develop needed plans and strategies to protect the environment and strengthen capacities in these fields.

The Ministry of Local Administration and Environment signed a memo of understanding with the Regional Office for West Asia of the UN Environment Program to frame cooperation between the two sides.

