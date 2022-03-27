U.S. Maneuvers with SDF in Eastern Syria with Heavy Weapons

The U.S.-led international coalition has conducted large military exercises with the SDF, according to al-Souria Net.

The U.S.-led international coalition has conducted military exercises with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in various areas of the Deir-ez-Zor countryside in eastern Syria.

On Saturday, AFP correspondent Dalil Suleiman posted photographs of the exercises, which he claimed were carried out using heavy weapons, in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Based on the photographs, the weapons include Bradley tanks and anti-armor weapons, including Javelin.

The exercises come as SDF continues to pursue Islamic State cells in both rural Deir-ez-Zor and Hasakeh governorate.

A few days ago, commander of U.S. Central Command Kenneth McKenzie, said that the main reason for the continued American presence in Syria is to “continue fighting against ISIS.”

“So there is still work to be done in Syria. I don’t know how long. That’s just unknown to me.”

“In the end, this will be a political decision that you know, the U.S. National Command will make as we move forward, based on the situation on the ground,” the official said.

Since taking office in Washington, President Joe Biden’s administration has set out its objectives in three statements: preventing the resumption of ISIS activity, maintaining access for humanitarian aid, and preserving calm and ceasefire agreements on the ground.

