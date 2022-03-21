Russia Reduces Forces in Aleppo, Transfers Part of Them to Hemeimeem

Russia is reorganizing its forces in Syria, according to Enab Baladi.

Russia has reduced the number of Russian military police officers in Aleppo, which are stationed on the outskirts of al-Hamdaniya and New Aleppo, and around the Ramouseh garage, as well as the Jamiliya and Mashhad areas.

Enab Baladi correspondent in Aleppo city quoted members of the Fifth Corps, from the Settlement campaign, as saying that the police had eased their patrols on a daily basis, following the transfer of a number of Russian members in Aleppo city, to military posts on the western and southern outskirts of the city.

Over the past few days, several Russian members have been transferred to the Hemeimeem base in the Lattakia countryside, the source said.

Hassan, 31, a member of the Russian military police in Aleppo city, said the Russians had reduced their numbers in the city in the three days leading up to March 19th and transferred some of them to the Hemeimeem base.

Russia organized work at its checkpoints in Aleppo so that each of them was supervised by a Russian officer accompanied by three members, in addition to Syrian fighters who had spent more than four years in the Fifth Corps.

The new Syrian Legion members were also sorted out to the fighting fronts, and replaced with old ones, to be stationed at Russian bases in Aleppo, according to the source in the Legion, who asked not to reveal his full name for security reasons.

Russian forces in Aleppo have reinforced their military bases with surveillance cameras, and Syrian members who are not members of the Legion have been prevented from entering Russian checkpoints, the source said.

While it was not known why the Russian members were transferred to Hemeimeem until the moment of the news’s release, informed sources told Enab Baladi that Russia had moved its operatives with military experience in Syria towards Ukraine.

Russian military police are deployed in Aleppo city in several areas, at the outskirts of the neighborhoods overlooking the entrances to the city, while Russian forces have reinforced their presence in eastern and northern Aleppo during the past period.

Russian intervention in Syria officially began on September 30th, 2015, with Moscow supporting the Syrian regime in its attack on opposition-controlled areas in Aleppo, Daraa, Ghouta, and Qalamoun. It then played the role of mediator with the opposition to accept “settlements.”

Russian forces are taking the Hemeimeem airport, north of the city of Jableh in the Latakia countryside, as their main military base in Syria, according to an agreement concluded with the Syrian government in August 2015, for an indefinite period.

