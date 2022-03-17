14,6 Million Syrians Need Assistance Inside, Outside Country, EEAS

Eu diplomacy said Syrians are the world's largest displacement group, and are in need of assistance, according to North Press.

14,6 million Syrians are in need of assistance inside and outside of the country. Syrian refugees constitute the largest displacement crisis in the world with 5,7 million registered refugees, European External Action Service (EEAS) said yesterday.

11 years since the beginning of the tragic and bloody conflict in Syria humanitarian needs are at their highest, EEAS said in the 11th anniversary of the Syrian war.

EEAS added that the Syrian people remain a priority for the European Union.

“The international community must keep up the search for a durable and comprehensible political solution in Syria, and the European Union remains fully committed to this goal,” the EEAS stressed.

EEAS pointed out that during their meeting with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen at the Foreign Affairs Council on January 24th, “EU Foreign Ministers restated their unity and reconfirmed the EU’s position regarding normalization with the Syrian regime, and the rejection of reconstruction and lifting of sanctions until a political solution in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254 is firmly underway.”

“The European Union and its Member States remain the largest provider of international aid and deliver humanitarian, stabilization and resilience assistance inside Syria and in neighboring countries.”

“In 2021 the EU pledged 3,7 billion euros in total for 2021 and beyond. Since 2011, the EU and its Member States have mobilized over €25 billion for the conflict in Syria,” the EEAS indicated.

