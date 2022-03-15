Members From Iranian Militia Killed East of Homs

Five members of Iran's Sayyid al-Shuhada militia were killed in the Sukhna area of Homs governorate, according to Syria TV.

Five members of Iran’s Sayyid al-Shuhada militia were killed when an explosive device targeting a military vehicle exploded in the Sukhna area of Homs governorate, in central Syria.

Confidential sources told Syria TV that an explosive device detonated in a military car with members of the sectarian militia Sayyid al-Shuhada, while on their way to Palmyra from the Deir ez-Zor countryside. The incident resulted in the killing of five members and wounding others.

The sources added that the militiamen were accompanying trucks carrying logistical materials and weapons for the Iraqi Hezbollah militia deployed in areas of the Syrian Badia, and the countryside of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

The sources indicated that military vehicles belonging to the Fifth Corps transported the bodies of the militants to Palmyra military hospital, and accused ISIS of carrying out the attack. No party claimed the attack until the time of writing.

The attack was the first of its kind to target members of the Sayyid al-Shuhada militia in the countryside of Homs, which is devoid of their presence.

In recent days, regime forces and Iranian militias have sent massive military reinforcements to the eastern Syrian city of Homs to launch a large-scale sweep campaign targeting ISIS cells deployed in the Badia.

It is worth mentioning that the Syrian Badia has become the scene of ISIS operations, a new home for its cells and a black hole swallowing the columns and militiamen of the Assad regime, the Iranians as well as the Russians. For many months, these forces have not succeeded in dealing with a few dozen ISIS militants who are hiding in the desert. The topography of the desert is not difficult for Russian aircraft to target.

