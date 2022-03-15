U.S. State Department Officials Meet Leaders of SDF and SDC

The U.S. discussed with the SDF and the SDC the political situation in Northeast Syria, according to Baladi News.

On Monday, U.S. State Department officials discussed with leaders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its political arm, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the situation in northern and eastern Syria.

Jennifer Gavito, deputy assistant secretary of state for Iran and Iraq, and director of Iraq and Syria affairs at the National Security Council, Zahra Bell, met with leaders from the SDF and SDC, the State Department said on its official Twitter account.

According to the Foreign Ministry, regional stability, inter-Kurdish relations, economic conditions, and the ongoing war against ISIS were discussed, as well as the stability of areas of northern and eastern Syria under SDF’s control.

The ministry noted that the discussions “included talking about the challenges of the economic situation, increasing humanitarian access, improving refugee conditions, and stressing the importance of human rights and accountability”.

Discussions with SDF, according to the State Department, focused on “efforts to fight ISIS, security in al-Hol camp, repatriation needs, and detention after ISIS’ attack on Hassakeh prison.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.