Worrying Humanitarian Situation in Northwest Syria

A report by the Syrian Response Coordinators team showed great deprivation among IDPs in Syria, according to al-Souria Net.

In a report on Tuesday, the Syrian Response Coordinators team calculated the deficit in response to camps in northwestern Syria, warning of future humanitarian risks.

According to the team’s statistics released last February, the response rate for the food security and livelihood sector is only about 38%; health and nutrition 28%; water and sanitation 29%; and non-food items 41%.

The response rate for the shelter sector was only 27%; education 28%; and protection 35%.

Although humanitarian organizations have responded and implemented several projects, the deficit has arisen due to the high numbers of displaced persons and large camps in the region.

The figures released support Syria’s ranking several days ago as the most deprived country among the top ten most food-insecure countries in the world.

“Comparing the amount of humanitarian assistance pledged and assistance provided in previous years shows a significant gap between funding and needs,” the team commented during the UN Security Council briefing held on February 25th.

According to the briefing, some 12 million Syrians suffer from limited or insecure access to food; in addition, more than 14.6 million Syrians are dependent on humanitarian assistance this year.

The team also predicted, “increased needs in the coming years, with a decline in funding for humanitarian operations from donor countries.”

Drowning and fires

Figures indicate that 18 camps have been affected by rainstorms, while 86 tents were partially damaged, impacting 3,700 people.

Over the past two months, there have been two snow and rainstorms, causing a humanitarian crisis in the displacement camps of Idleb and Aleppo.

The team counted more than 18 fires in camps in northwestern Syria, with 22 tents damaged and one woman and two children injured.

On February 25th, Syrian Civil Defense teams announced the extinguishment of a fire in three tents—two of which were designated as a school—in the Mahatta camp near the village of al-Bala’a, west of Idleb.

Civil Defense teams explained that fires were rapidly spreading in tents as a result of their fabric materials, which bears significant risks to the lives of civilians living in camps in northwestern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.