Assad Receives Khaji, Discusses Syria Iran Cooperation

Officials from Iran and Syria met in Damascus and Tehran to discuss cooperation, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received on Tuesday, the Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Asghar Khaji, and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the bilateral relations between Syria and Iran and efforts exerted by the institutions of both parties to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly in the economic sector, to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting also dealt with the political process and the upcoming rounds of negotiations on Astana and Geneva tracks, as both sides emphasized the importance of these negotiations proceeding without foreign interference and based on a clear strategy and methodology in order to achieve tangible results.

Khaji briefed President Assad on the latest developments in the Iranian nuclear file and the progress of the negotiation process, which can reach positive results in case the Western countries respected all obligations and requirements related to this file.

Both sides also discussed developments in the regional and international arenas, the crisis created by the West between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and the immoral practices it has adopted to fuel this crisis, including transferring extremists from various parts of the world to that region and imposing sanctions on the Russian people as it has imposed on the Syrian and Iranian peoples before.

Raisi Receives Mamlouk in Tehran

In Tehran, the Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi received the Chairman of the National Security Bureau, Major General Ali Mamlouk.

Mamlouk conveyed President Bashar al-Assad’s greetings to the Iranian president, people, and government.

Mamlouk affirmed that Syria is categorically determined to eradicate terrorism, liberate all its territories, and reconstruct what has been destroyed by the war, stressing the importance of bolstering strategic relations standing between Syria and Iran in various fields.

He underlined that Syria will never forget Iran’s support for it in the face of terrorists.

He pointed out that there are wide areas of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, adding that strengthening cooperation fails the plans of the enemies to undermine the steadfastness of the peoples of the two countries.

For his part, Raisi underlined the necessity of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, indicating that the U.S. seeks to perpetuate the security and economic problems it created for Syria

Raisi referred to the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries in various fields and the need for removing existing obstacles to expanding economic relations for the development of the current strategic relations between the two countries.

He said that Syria is the first line of confrontation with the Zionist entity, calling for unity between Islamic countries and peoples to confront this usurping entity and its arrogance.

