Sabotage Affects Water Pumping Equipment in the City of al-Sanamayn

The director of the Daraa Water Corporation, Engineer Muhammad al-Masalma, told news reporters that a sabotage operation affected the power supplies of two wells on the al-Sanamayn-Qita road, which feed the southern neighborhood of the al-Sanamayn city and benefit about 5,000 people per hour.

Masalma indicated that the sabotage operations affected the solar panels, control panels, and electric cables, noting that the Corporation is currently working on repairing the damaged equipment to re-pump water to the residents.

