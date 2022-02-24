Prices Surge Across all Regions in Syria

Prices all across Syria have increased greatly, as the socio-economic situation deteriorates.

Syrian opposition websites published several articles on Thursday revolving around one topic: high prices in Syria.

In an article entitled, The High Price of Second-Hand Shops in Damascus, the opposition website Baladi News published that the rise in the prices of new clothes and the people’s resort to “used” clothing stores led to the high price of these second-hand outfits.

Prices have doubled dramatically, in the second-hand market. They justify that the demand has risen for these clothes after people refrained from buying new clothes.

Opposition website SY-24 published an article entitled “Shocking figures on the number of people needing assistance in 2022.” In the article it said that more than 14 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria, in a shocking new figure confirming the scale of human suffering, observers said.

“Some 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria this year, an increase of 1.2 million, or 9% over last year,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“People’s ability to meet basic needs is decreasing, with a disproportionate impact on families headed by women, the elderly without family support, persons with disabilities, and children. ”

The United Nations warned that “many families have negative ways of adapting, including child labor, child marriage and the sale of productive assets”.

In the north as well

Price hikes are not limited to regime areas alone, northern Syria witnessed a remarkable increase in the price of precious metals. The price of a gram of 24K gold reached 62.68, a gram of 22K gold reached 55.27, and 21K gold reached 52.75, according to the latest market price bulletin.

This was accompanied by increased prices of food, fuel, heating materials, and other consumer goods.

The SY24 platform monitored the reluctance of some shops to sell due to the floundering Turkish lira against the USD, where the value of the lira fell to more than 14, at the time of preparation of the report.

The wave of high prices is reflected negatively on citizens in northern Syria, which has a population of more than four and a half million, about 1.5 million of whom live in camps under poor living conditions, economic decline, high unemployment rates, and lack of jobs.