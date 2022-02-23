Syrian government increases price of medicine

The price of medicine in government-held Syria will increase by 30 to 40%, according to North Press.

The Pharmacists Association of the Syrian government revealed yesterday that prices of medicine will increase by an average of 30% to 40%.

Areas held by the government are witnessing a lack of essential medicines including those for blood pressure, heart diseases and diabetes.

“The increase averages between 30% and 40% and it covers antibiotics,” a member of the Pharmacists Association Jihad Wedihi said in a statement to the pro-government newspaper al-Watan.

“The increase does not cover other types of medicine,” Wedihi added.

He justified the increase of prices saying that costs of producing these types of medicine are high in addition to the high costs of shipping when importing raw materials.

In mid-June, the Ministry of Health of the Syrian government raised the price of 12,000 medicinal types by 50%, after threats from owners of pharmaceutical labs to stop working.

