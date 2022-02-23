Syrian Opposition Condemns Russia’s Aggression on Ukraine

The Syrian Opposition Coalition called the Russian intervention in Ukraine thuggery, according to the SOC media department.

The Secretary-General of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Haitham Rahma, condemned Russia’s aggression on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and its support for the breakaway of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine. He also condemned Russian President Putin’s issuance of orders for the deployment of Russian troops in these regions.

Rahma warned that Putin’s options have become clear in every country that he attacks. “Putin either occupies this country, displaces its people and seizes its resources, or he tears it up into separatist cantons and follows through with unilateral decrees recognizing them as popular republics.”

Rahma stressed the need for a tough, deterrent international stance towards this thuggery which targets the sovereignty and stability of states and threatens international peace and security.

He expressed real fear on the part of the Syrian people of Putin’s intentions in Syria and its territorial integrity. He cited the Assad regime’s signing of contracts with Russia whereby he is handing over the country’s resources, wealth, coast, and lands to the Russian occupation forces.

