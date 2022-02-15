Jordan King Stresses Importance of Combating Drug Smuggling from Syria

In a radio message to his troops, the king of Jordan praised their fight against drug smuggling from Syria, according to the Shaam News Agency.

The monarch of Jordan, King Abdullah II, sent a radio message to all the ranks of the eastern military region, regardless of their ranks and location, during a visit to his country’s border with Syria, in which he stressed the importance of tackling drug smuggling operations.

“All Jordanians and I are proud of your role in protecting our borders and your sacrifices in protecting our security, especially in attempts of infiltration and smuggling,” the King said. “I am assured and confident of the Arab army’s ability to protect the borders of our country as you have always done in the most difficult circumstances we have been through, my greetings to all and high morale, it is over.”

Read Also: Le Monde: “Assad Leads Captagon Trafficking in the Middle East”



The King, who is also the Supreme commander-in-chief of the armed forces said, “mercy on the souls of the heroic martyrs who died defending Jordan’s wealth, expressing his high appreciation for the sacrifices of the Arab army’s starchy people in defending the security of the homeland and maintaining its stability.” He stressed, “we need to cooperate strongly and firmly to prevent attempts of infiltration and smuggling in order to protect our society and our youth.”

Jordanian forces repelled an attempt to smuggle drugs across the border with Syria on January 16th. This resulted in the killing of a Jordanian officer and the injury of three border guard soldiers. An army statement quoted an official source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces as saying that “the clash resulted in the death of Captain Mohammed Yassin Musa al-Khudayrat, and the injury of three personnel who were evacuated to King Talal Military Hospital.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.