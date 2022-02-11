HTS Kills Woman Over Gasoline Smuggling

This incident has prompted residents of an IDP camp to attack HTS checkpoints, according to SY-24

A widowed woman was killed in the Atma area of northern Idlib countryside by Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters on Thursday, local sources in northwestern Syria reported.

“A HTS checkpoint shot a woman (a widow with four children), killing her immediately after she was hit directly in the head,” the sources said.

The sources explained that the woman’s shooting “came against the backdrop of her transporting gasoline by hand from the Deir Ballut area to the Atma area, north of Idlib.”

This incident has prompted several residents of the Atma camp for displaced persons to try to attack various HTS checkpoints in the area. The anger developed into burning several caravans and motorcycles that belong to HTS.

The sources indicated that a child had been shot in the foot as HTS members tried to disperse an angry demonstration of displaced persons in Atma with live bullets. Some sources indicated that other children had suffered injuries from the live shooting.

Local sources circulated a series of short photos and videos documenting the moment that HTS members shot at demonstrators.

The sources also stated that HTS members stationed at several checkpoints began firing heavy bullets, in order to disperse the angry demonstrators and prevent them from approaching.

