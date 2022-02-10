Government Military Reinforcements Brought in Suweida

The Syrian government sent on Wednesday military reinforcements to the center of Syria’s southern governorate of Suweida on the back of the protests that have been staged for five consecutive days there. Reinforcements arrived from Damascus passing through the Shahba checkpoint north of the city, a local source told North Press. For the fifth successive […]

