Syrian Opposition Rejects Pedersen’s Step-for-Step Approach

The SNC says that it won't accept giving financial, political or diplomatic incentives to the regime in exchange for concessions on the humanitarian file, according to North Press

The Syrian Opposition Negotiation Commission (SNC) said on Wednesday that it rejected the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen’s “Step for Step” approach.

“The SNC rejects the Step for Step approach as well as its mechanisms which do not lead to the full implementation of the UN Resolution 2254 (2015).” the Commission said in a statement.

The SNC pointed out that any UN efforts should remain within the frame of implementing of the aforementioned Security Council resolution.

“It is unacceptable to give financial, political or diplomatic incentives to the regime in exchange for implementing humanitarian terms which the regime was the only responsible for them, apart from the war crimes and crimes against humanity and the continuous violations of human rights the regime has and is still committing,” the SNC noted.

The statement stressed that the International Human Rights Law and the International Humanitarian Law require the accountability of perpetrators and holding them responsible for the crimes and violations they have committed and ban them use their crimes as a mean to extort the international community.

The SNC added that giving the Syrian regime incentives after the regime’s rejection of the political process in Geneva will push it to more arrogance and stall the implementation of international resolutions.

