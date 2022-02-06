Syrian Ministry of Culture and Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum Sign MoU

A meeting was held between the Syrian Minister of Culture and the director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, according to the Syria Times.

Means of developing the display of Syrian antiquities in museums and organizing an exhibition for the archaeological pieces in the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum were discussed during the meeting held between the Syrian Minister of Culture and the Museum’s management.

That came during a meeting held between the Syrian Minister of Culture, Dr Lubana Mshaweh, and director of Louvre Abu Dhabi Manuel Rabaté.

The meeting dealt with the possibility of signing a memo of understanding (MoU)to regulate the cooperation relations between the Syrian museums and the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and means of exchanging expertise.

For her part, Dr Mshaweh discussed during two separate meetings with a group of Syrian intellects residing in the United Arab Emirates the method of activating communication between Syrian intellectuals and their homeland, in addition, to cooperation between them and the Culture Ministry.

The two meetings also dealt with the means to present and market the Syrian cultural product on the regional and global levels through digital platforms and the use of virtual communication to bridge the distance and benefit from the experiences of Syrians abroad.

