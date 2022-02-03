Opposition: OPCW Report Evidence to Hold Assad Accountable

Haitham Rahma, the Secretary-General of the SOC, has called the recent report by the OPCW evidence against the Assad regime, according to the SOC media department.

Secretary-General of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Haitham Rahma, stressed that the chemical attacks that have so far been confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are the tip of the iceberg of the Assad regime’s crimes involving the use of chemical weapons.

Rahma stressed the importance of the report that the OPCW Fact-finding Mission issued on Tuesday confirming the Assad regime’s responsibility for the chlorine gas attack on the town of Kafr Zeita in rural Hama back in October 2016. He stressed the need to cite these reports in the field of forensic evidence in order to prosecute the Assad regime for involvement in genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Rahma called for the adoption of this report along with similar reports to support accountability for the Assad regime along with all those who aided it in its war against the Syrian people.

The OPCW’s Fact-finding Mission issued a report on its investigation regarding incidents of use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in the town of Kafr Zeita on October 1st, 2016. The report talked about an attack involving two industrial chlorine cylinder “barrels” containing toxic gas near a field hospital, which were dropped from a helicopter that took off from the regime’s Hama airbase.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.