Syria, Russia Discuss Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence

Syria's ministry of education met with the Director of International Relations at the Russian Maikop State Technological University, according to the Syria Times.

The Minister of Education Darem Tabbaa discussed on Wednesday with the Director of International Relations at the Russian Maikop State Technological University Fatemah Vabova ways of enhancing cooperation in the field of education and exchanging visits as well as developing the talents of students in the field of artificial intelligence.

Tabbaa asserted Syria’s interest in enhancing scientific cooperation with Russia and supporting all efforts that seek to upgrade the level of students in the fields of learning the Russian language and robot teaching.

Vabova gave the minister a brief idea about her university, stressing keenness on supporting outstanding students and getting an idea about Syria’s experience in this regard.

